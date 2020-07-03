Colombo Port workers suspend strike after assurance from PM

Workers at the Colombo Port have called off their indefinite strike action, which was launched yesterday (02) over the installment of three gantry cranes which the Government had placed at the Jaya Container Terminal of Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The strike was called off following discussions with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Carlton House in Tangalle this morning.

The PM is said to have provided solutions to their issues and had also assured to unload the gantry cranes at the Eastern terminal of the Colombo Port.

On Wednesday (01), three Colombo Port workers had climbed onto a 57M gantry crane and staged a protest at the port demanding that the new gantry cranes at the port be installed at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour.

The protesters called on the relevant authorities to install the three cranes at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour and to expedite the installation.

Following this, Workers at the Colombo Port also launched an indefinite strike yesterday (02) over the same demands.

The strike was called off temporarily that evening, after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa agreed to hold a discussion on the issue. (Colombo Gazette)