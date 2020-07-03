Another group of Indians repatriated from Sri Lanka

A group of 117 Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka were repatriated on a special Air India (AI 0274) flight from Colombo to Chennai today (Friday).

The flight was scheduled as part of phase IV of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ a Government of India initiative to undertake the largest ever repatriation from all over the world for return of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to COVID19 pandemic.

The next special repatriation flight from Sri Lanka under Vande Bharat Mission are AI 0282 – Colombo to Delhi 08 July 2020 and AI 0282 – Colombo to Delhi 18 July 2020.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that based on the registrations received by the High Commission of India, a passenger manifest will be prepared for these flights.

Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students as stated in the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The Indian nationals who were stranded in Sri Lanka due to restrictions on international travel because of COVID19 pandemic have expressed their happiness at the opportunity to return home.

Over 1600 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Sri Lanka so far including this flight through three special Air India Flight on 29 May, 15 June and 22 June, 2020, Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa which made a voyage from Colombo to Tuticorin on 01 June and through various charter flights.

Those stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission can do so on the following link -https://hcicolombo.gov.in/COVID_helpline .

The Indian High Commission urged all stranded Indian nationals to follow updates on the High Commission’s website and social media. (Colombo Gazette)