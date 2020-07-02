T-56 weapon missing from major bust recovered

A T-56 weapon reported missing from the largest haul of weapons and ammunition seized from an underworld gang, has been recovered.

The weapon, reported missing from the cache of weapons seized from Pitipana, Homagama, was recovered by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) during a raid in Athurugiriya last night.

The raid comes following the arrest of a man in the Pitipana area in Homagama on 29 June with 12 T- 56 firearms.

It was later revealed that the suspect was an accomplice of imprisoned underworld figure “Gagana” and the weapons seized in Homagama was the largest haul of weapons to be seized from an underworld gang in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a woman who had been involved in an affair with the suspect arrested in Homagama, was also arrested with a cache of weapons recovered from her house in Pitipana- North, Homagama yesterday.

Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel from the Sri Jayawardenapura Police had arrested the woman based on a tip off from the National Intelligence Unit.

The Police said 07 hand grenades, one repeater shotgun, 04 rounds of ammunition for the shotgun, 4 other rounds of ammunition and 2 body armours were seized from the woman’s house. (Colombo Gazette)