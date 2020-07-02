Statement obtained from Sangakkara on match-fixing allegations

Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara appeared before the Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports today.

He was summoned before the Division to record a statement with regard to the match-fixing allegations relating to the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Sangakkara, who was the captain of the Sri Lanka cricket team during the 2011 World Cup, is the third cricketer to be summoned before the Division to record a statement over the match-fixing allegation.

The Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports launched an investigation based on the allegations raised by Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage on 18 June that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

On 24 June, a team of officers from the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage in this regard at his office in Nawalapitiya.

Following this, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and Chief Selector, Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Unit yesterday (30) and recorded a statement.

Aravinda de Silva, who served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, was questioned for approximately six hours.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga appeared before the Special Investigations Division of the Ministry of Sports yesterday (01).

Tharanga, who was part of the 2011 Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup squad, recorded a nearly 3-hour long statement. (Colombo Gazette)