Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar has formally stepped down as International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman after heading the sport’s global governing body for four years.

Singapore’s Imran Khwaja — previously Manohar’s deputy — has been elevated as interim chairman until the process for the next chairman’s election is finalised.

Confirming Manohar’s departure and Khwaja’s elevation, the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday that its Board is “expected” to approve the election procedure for the successor “within the next week”.

Despite Khwaja being an aspirant for the chairman’s post — BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remains a rank outsider — The Hindu understands that England’s Colin Graves is the favourite to assume responsibility during the ICC’s annual conference, likely to be held next month.

Manohar, who made a surprising return as BCCI president in 2015 following Jagmohan Dalmiya’s demise, resigned from the BCCI and took over as the first independent chairman of the ICC in 2016.

He played a significant role in realigning the ICC’s revenue model.

It was previously tilted in favour of India — along with England and Australia — since a majority of the ICC’s sponsorship came from the Indian market.

This weakening of the BCCI’s dominance reportedly did not go down well with Manohar’s erstwhile colleagues.

“There is no doubt that cricket owes Shashank a debt of gratitude for all he has done for the sport,” said Khwaja.

“He has left cricket and the ICC in a better place than he found it.” (Courtesy The Hindu)