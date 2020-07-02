Security measures taken after test confirms Colombo resident has virus

All the required security measures have been taken after tests confirmed a man in Colombo was diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Government said this evening.

The Government information department said that a Sri Lankan seafarer who returned from India had been diagnosed with the virus after he was subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine period.

The seafarer had initially been subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine period at a quarantine center and a PCR test found he had not contracted the virus.

He was then subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine at his residence in Ginthupitiya.

A PCR test conducted while he was quarantined at home found that he had contracted the virus.

Director General of Health Services Dr.Anil Jasinghe said that the patient was not detected with the virus among society but while being quarantined.

He said that all the required security measures have now been taken. (Colombo Gazette)