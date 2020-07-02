Sampath Bank expresses regret after incident at Dehiwala branch

Sampath Bank today expressed regret following an incident at its Dehiwala branch.

A video circulating on social media showed security officers at the Sampath Bank branch preventing an account holder from entering the premises as she was wearing a headscarf.

A man was seen on the video questioning the move by the bank to prevent the account holder from entering the premises.

The video also shows a security officer saying they have received instructions from the Head Office to ensure no one enters the bank with a headscarf.

Bank employees are then seen coming out and requesting for the identification card of the account holder.

However the woman refuses to submit the identification card just to enter the building even before a bank transaction is made.

After the incident drew outrage on social media, Sampath Bank posted a message on Facebook and expressed regret and assured it will take the necessary steps quickly and swiftly. (Colombo Gazette)