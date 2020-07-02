Pakistan explores possibilities of enhancing ties with Sri Lanka

Pakistan has explored possible ways to further enhance bilateral ties with Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak undertook a visit to the Central and North Central Provinces from Monday (29) till today (02) as part of the efforts.

The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka said Khattak met with the Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage at his office in Kandy on Monday.

Both discussed areas of mutual interest between the two countries, including assistance which can be provided by Pakistan to the Central Province and to explore opportunities to further enhance economic, trade, educational, cultural, tourism and people to people contacts, it said.

The High Commissioner along with the Honorary Consul of Pakistan in Kandy Afzal Marikar had also visited the Jinnah Memorial Hall.

He met with the office bearer of the Kandy Muslim Traders Association and also distributed school kits and sports items to children from three schools, Siddhi Lebbe Maha, Rasindew Maha Vidyalaya and Handaganawa Maha Vidyalaya.

The High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka added that during the visit, the High Commissioner had also visited and distributed school kits and sports items to the Rangiri Dambulla National School in Dambulla and Polonnaruwa Gunawardenapura Primary Minneriya School in the North Central Province. (Colombo Gazette)