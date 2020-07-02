Outrage over cricketers being grilled in World Cup probe

There has been huge public outrage over leading cricketers being grilled as part of an ongoing probe on allegations of match fixing during the 2011 cricket World Cup.

Then captain Kumar Sangakkara was questioned for several hours today while Mahela Jayawardena has been summoned to be questioned tomorrow.

A protest was staged outside the Sri Lanka Cricket board today over the treatment of the cricketing legends.

Several people, including former cricketers and politicians also took to social media and condemned the questioning of the cricketers over the allegations.

“Continuous harassment of @KumarSanga2 and our 2011 cricket heroes must be strongly opposed. Government behavior is deplorable,” Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader Sajith Premadasa tweeted.

“I strongly oppose the harass. of r beloved cricket heroes, sch as @KumarSanga2 n Aravinda on flimsy n unsubstantiated allegations by #GoSL lackeys. If there is any wrngdong it shuld b inves bt dis is nt the way. Y is the govt silent n massive corrption charges agnst @OfficialSLC ,” former Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted.

“The questioning of cricketers at the FCID started during the Yahapalanaya government when #SriLanka Test & ODI captain Angelo Mathews was questioned in 2016. I disagreed w/it then & disagree w/it now. There are relevant authorities set up to address these kinds of issues,” former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa tweeted.

The Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports launched an investigation based on the allegations raised by Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage on 18 June that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

On 24 June, a team of officers from the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage in this regard at his office in Nawalapitiya.

Following this, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and Chief Selector, Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Unit on 30 June 30 and recorded a statement.

Aravinda de Silva, who served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, was questioned for approximately six hours.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga appeared before the Special Investigations Division of the Ministry of Sports yesterday (01).

Tharanga was part of the 2011 Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup squad. (Colombo Gazette)