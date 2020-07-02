Northwood Consulting awarded sole agent for UV-C based pathogen prevention products across Sri Lanka & Maldives

UK based Health Tech giant Pathogen Prevention Pvt Ltd (PPL) appoints Northwood Consulting Pvt Ltd – as its sole distributor for a range of UV-C based pathogen prevention products for Sri Lanka and Maldives. Northwood Consulting is a fast-growing consultancy firm based in Sri Lanka and the Maldives specialised in technology, investments and strategic alliances. The appointment comes after the present health-crisis COVID plunged the global economy into uncertainty causing countries to rapidly seek effective and proven methods of pathogen disinfection, fast tracking PPL’s employment of its proven technologies across countries.

PPL’s products have been fast-tracked to the British Government’s Coronavirus (Covid-19) response group of key suppliers compiled by the Crown Commercial Service under the Medical Services Category thanks to its Germicidal capabilities of UV-C products. The products are also CE marked for conformity and are compliant with all relevant European Laws and Regulations.

They are FDA approved in the USA and are also the only manufacturer to be ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 certified.

The new product range is a UV-C based pathogen killer that disinfects and sterilizes air and surfaces within a matter of minutes destroying bacteria, micro-organisms, coronaviruses and deadly pathogens in the air, on surfaces and in liquids, creating hygienically clean environments with absolutely no human intervention whatsoever. The product range has been developed by PPL in collaboration with its Swiss partner – one of the most sought-after companies for health technology in the world.

The product range is especially suited for hospitals, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, educational institutions, workplaces or any public or private spaces that invites large number of individuals. The product can disinfect both air and surfaces upto 99.99% reducing the risk of the spread of the virus and the transmission from one person to another. The UV-C units are seen as an alternative to costly, and ineffective methods of disinfection.

Outlining the benefits of the products, CEO of Northwood Consulting Amira Ghaffoor said, “This is especially useful for tourist establishments that are under strict SOP’s by the government in the wake of recovering from the pandemic, as guests can be assured that their rooms are pathogen free.” ‘’We are also privileged to be able to bring trusted European technology to combat the given situation’’ she added.

UV Light & Coronavirus

UV light is a proven technology when it comes to reducing bacteria, viruses and other harmful micro-organisms that pose a risk to human health. Ultraviolet (UV-C) light kills or inactivates micro-organisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them without those vital cellular functions that cause us harm.

Benefits of Ultraviolet

Ultraviolet (UV-C) technology is a non-chemical approach to disinfection. Nothing is added, making this process simple, inexpensive, non-polluting and requiring very low maintenance. It can work even when bacteria, viruses and other pathogens have become immune to other methods of disinfection, as proven against “The super-bug”, MRSA.

The technologies deployed with UV have been tried, tested and proven for over 80 years in industries & environments, that otherwise would present a serious risk to human health & safety. The products which eliminate bacteria and provide air and surface disinfection, are easy to install and service.

Project Head, Northwood Consultancy – Ashwin Joseph expressed that “The UV-C units are equally effective for hospitals, restaurants, industrial facilities, food industries, educational establishments, museums, libraries, agricultural and animal facilities, shopping centres, apartments and hotels. These are all places that require active protection from harmful micro-organisms. In essence this could mean, that our economy can get back on track-faster allowing tourism, and other high yielding industries to bounce back sooner – allowing them the opportunity to provide a guarantee to their customers.’’ He also added ‘’The response we have received for the product across industries is astounding, within a very short span of time’’.

“These products are being used in hospitals, surgeries and private medical facilities in the UK,” Joseph added. “In the broader industry beyond medical applications, UV-C has been commonplace for decades in food production, laboratories and pharmaceuticals manufacture. Having contained the spread of Covid-19, these would be the ideal products to ensure all indoor spaces where large crowds gather in Sri Lanka, are kept pathogen free’’.

For more details call the hotline on– 077 510 3724 or 0777 8266 29 or www.northwood.asia