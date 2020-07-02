Eleven more PNB officers arrested over links to drug dealers

Eleven more officers attached to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

The officers have been arrested on suspicion over their links to drug dealers.

The arrest comes following the interdiction of four officers attached to the PNB on 29 June.

A Senior Inspector, two Sergeants, and a Police Constable, were interdicted following investigations conducted into their links with drug dealers.

On 30 June, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) K. Aponso was appointed as the new head of the PNB.

The appointment was announced after Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne requested the National Police Commission for the transfer of the current DIG of the PNB Sanjeewa Medawatte.

The Commission approved the request and transferred DIG Medawatte to the Police Welfare Division. (Colombo Gazette)