EFL 3PL unveils Hi-Tech Quality Inspection Center

EFL 3PL, a member of the leading global logistics conglomerate Expolanka Holdings PLC, unveiled a first-of-its-kind Quality Inspection Center for a leading apparel manufacturer and global brand recently. The deployment of modern technology and process re-engineering has enabled this operation to improve its efficiencies by over 40% and physical stock verifications (PSV) have been improved from 12 hours to under 30 minutes whilst maintaining 100% accuracy throughout the entire operation. The extensive use of technology such as mobile apps, handhelds, e-Document archiving and retrieval tools (paperless environment), humidity along with real time digital dashboards contributed to this achievement. Future hyper efficiencies and improvements are possible through a RFID enabled environment along with Internet of Things (IoT) devices enabling remote monitoring of temperature, making this a one of a kind hi-tech fulfillment center in the region.

Saif Yusoof – Managing Director, EFL added, “We are committed to be the best by creating value through our service offering even during challenging times. We relentlessly continue to drive our brand purpose of helping businesses to grow by transforming supply chains.”

The Quality Inspection Center is located within a 100,000 sqft, BOI and Customs bonded facility which is 3.5 km to the Port and 1 km to the Peliyagoda highway entrance, enabling smooth logistics operations. This facility also happens to be a LEED Gold Certified building where the operation is run predominantly utilizing renewable energy.

Sammy Akbar – Director, EFL 3PL & Freeport commented, “EFL 3PL is constantly challenging market norms with solutions and services which are unique and adds considerable value to businesses. This is an ideal example of such an instance”.

The company maintains the highest warehousing standards in the country with a focus on using technology to deliver agility, scalability and accuracy. EFL 3PL has a long list of global compliances and certifications, namely, Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, ISO 14064:2006 Greenhouse Gas Accounting & Verification, OHSAS 18000:2007 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems, LEED Gold, GOTS and BSCI. These certifications demonstrate EFL 3PL’s passion for exceeding customer expectations whilst updating and adhering to the latest and diverse compliance standards.

About EFL 3PL

EFL 3PL is a member of Expolanka Holdings PLC – a leading conglomerate with interests in Logistics, Leisure and Investments. The company has thrived on overcoming the challenges of operating in limited logistic infrastructure markets, taking its operations to 21 countries, 60+ offices and over 2,300 staff around the world.