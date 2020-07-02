Each Cabinet Minister asked to submit opinion on MCC proposal

Each Cabinet Minister has been asked to submit their individual opinions on the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

Cabinet co-spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the matter was discussed at the cabinet meeting held yesterday (Wednesday).

Gunawardena told reporters at the post-Cabinet meeting today that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had requested the Cabinet to study the final review report on the proposed agreement.

He said that each Cabinet Minister will submit their opinion on the proposed agreement in the near future.

Gunawardena said that the Government will not sign any agreement, with any country, if it is harmful to Sri Lanka.

He also insisted that the Sri Lankan Government will not go to destroy any agreements as demanded by the opposition as it is a diplomatic issue involving two countries.

Following a Cabinet decision taken on December 18, 2019, the a four-member committee led by Lalithasiri Gunaruwan, Professor of Economics of the University of Colombo, was appointed with effect from January 01st, 2020 to study the proposed agreement.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Dr. D. S. Jayaweera, President’s Counsel Justice Nihal Jayawardena and architect Nalaka Jayaweera are the other members.

The committee had found a number of clauses which could be harmful to Sri Lanka (Colombo Gazette)