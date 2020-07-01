Woman arrested with grenades and ammunition

A woman has been arrested in the Pitipana- North area in Homagama with a cache of weapons.

Police Special Task Force (STF) from the Sri Jayawardenapura Police had arrested the woman based on a tip off from the National Intelligence Unit.

The Police said 07 hand grenades, one repeater shotgun, 04 rounds of ammunition for the shotgun and 4 other rounds of ammunition were seized from the woman’s house.

The house was raided after investigations revealed that the woman was involved in an affair with a suspect who was arrested with a stock of firearms in the Pitipana area in Homagama on 29 June.

Officials from the Police Special Task Force (STF) had recovered 12 T- 56 firearms from the suspect’s possession.

The weapons were recovered during a raid conducted by the STF based on a tip off. (Colombo Gazette)