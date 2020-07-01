Veteran author Sybil Wettasinghe has died

Veteran children’s books author and illustrator Sybil Wettasinghe has passed away.

Family sources said Wettasinghe was 93 at the time of her demise.

The last book released by Wettasinghe achieved a world record for the most number of alternate endings.

The book “Wonder Crystal” was recognised as a Guinness World Record for the most number of alternate endings.

The book was an initiative by Munchee and was launched with the objective of encouraging children to use their imagination and explore their creativity and thus complete the story by contributing through their writings, drawings and poetry. (Colombo Gazette)