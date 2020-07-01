Upul Tharanga questioned on match-fixing claims

Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga appeared before the Special Investigations Unit of the Ministry of Sports today.

Tharanga was summoned by the Special Investigations Unit to record a statement on the match- fixing allegations with regard to the 2011 Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India.

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and Chief Selector, Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Unit yesterday (30) and recorded a statement.

Aravinda de Silva, who served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, was questioned for approximately six hours.

The Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports commenced an investigation, following a statement made on 18 June by former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed.

Aluthgamage, who was the Minister of Sports during the tournament, alleged that Sri Lanka should have won the final, adding that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious.

On 24 June, the Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports recorded a statement from Aluthgamage over the match-fixing allegations at his office in Nawalapitiya. (Colombo Gazette)