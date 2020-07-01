Two accomplices of drug lord ‘Gagana’ arrested

Two individuals who had assisted the drug business of underworld figure “Gagana” were arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Arawwala area in Maharagama.

Drug lord “Gagana”, who is currently imprisoned, is said to be an associate of underworld figure Kosgoda Tharaka.

The arrests were made during a special operation conducted by the Police STF last night (30).

The STF had seized 21 officials seals belonging to high ranking Government officers and other organizations, 05 letters bearing various official seals, 02 grams of Kerala cannabis and a mobile phone from the suspects’ possession.

Among the two suspects, one suspect has been identified as an Army officer who had deserted the forces. (Colombo Gazette)