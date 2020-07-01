Three Colombo Port workers stage protest

Three Colombo Port workers have climbed onto a 57M gantry crane and commenced a protest.

The three men are staging the protest demanding the new gantry cranes to be installed at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour.

The Government has reportedly imported three gantry cranes and placed it at the Jaya Container Terminal of Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The protesters have called on the relevant authorities to install the three cranes at the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Harbour and to expedite the installation. (Colombo Gazette)