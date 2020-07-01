Stage drama and performance theatres can operate with limited seats

The Government has approved the reopening of stage drama and performance theatres from 15 July.

All stage drama and performance theatres were temporarily closed in late March due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

Issuing a press release, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said stage drama and performance theatres will be allowed to operate under a capacity of 50% audience.

All stage drama and performance theatres must comply with the health guidelines issued with regard to COVID-19 by the Ministry of Health, he added. (Colombo Gazette)