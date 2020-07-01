Sangakkara summoned over cricket probe

Former Sri Lanka cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara has been summoned before the Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports tomorrow (02).

Sangakkara has been summoned before the Division at 09.00 a.m. to record a statement with regard to the match-fixing allegations relating to the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The Special Investigation Division of the Ministry of Sports launched an investigation based on the allegations raised by Former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage on 18 June that the 2011 World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India was fixed.

On 24 June, a team of officers from the Special Investigation Division recorded a statement from Aluthgamage in this regard at his office in Nawalapitiya.

Following this, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain and Chief Selector, Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Unit yesterday (30) and recorded a statement.

Aravinda de Silva, who served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, was questioned for approximately six hours.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga appeared before the Special Investigations Division of the Ministry of Sports today (01).

Tharanga, who was part of the 2011 Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup squad, recorded a nearly 3-hour long statement. (Colombo Gazette)