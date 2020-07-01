Pre-schools, Grade 1, 2 to reopen in August

The Ministry of Education has granted permission to reopen all pre-schools, and Grade one and two classes in all schools in August.

Issuing a press release, the Ministry said all pre-schools and Grade one and two classes in all schools will reopen from 10 August.

In June, it was reported that pre-schools and day care centers, which were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka, will be allowed to resume operations from July.

The Government said that pre-schools and day care centers can resume from 1st July.

All pre- school and day care centers must adhere to the health guidelines issued to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Government said at the time. (Colombo Gazette)