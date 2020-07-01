Police arrest 10,000 suspects in 24 days

Over 10, 000 suspects have been arrested in connection to various crimes during raids conducted islandwide over the last 24 days from 06 June till yesterday (30).

The Police said 7.14 Kg of heroin was seized during this period, while 6140 suspects were arrested for the possession of the narcotic.

A total of 295 Kg of cannabis has been seized with 4413 suspects being arrested on charges of possession.

The Police have seized 125 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine aka ICE and arrested 415 persons who were in possession of the drug.

During raids conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) on organized crimes, 122 weapons were seized.

The Police had seized 11 T-56 firearms, one T-81 firearm, twenty-six 12 -Bore guns, 3 pistols, 36 locally manufactured weapons, 46 repeater revolvers, 9 other types of firearms and 3 swords.

A total of 89 suspects were arrested in connection to the seized firearms.

Meanwhile, 377 various materials used for explosives, 23 detonators and 13 hand grenades were seized, with 10 suspects being arrested in this regard.

The Police further said that 198 suspects were arrested for the possession of over 400, 000 litres of illicit liquor. (Colombo Gazette)