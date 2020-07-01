Over 160 placed in mandatory self-quarantine

The Police have detained 162 persons in the Western Province for failing to wear face masks in public places.

The suspects were detained within the last 24 hours ending at 06.00 a.m. today during special operations conducted by the Police.

The Police said the suspects have been placed in mandatory self- quarantine for a period of 14- days.

Thirty -nine (39) individuals were arrested on charges of violating the Quarantine Act during special operations conducted by the Police in the Western Province on Monday (29) as well.

Another 1441 persons, who had failed to wear face masks in public places, were also placed in mandatory self- quarantine for 14-days.

On Sunday (28), over 1200 people in the Western Province were sent for self-quarantine for failing to wear face masks.

The Police had warned earlier that anyone who does not wear a face mask in public will be forced to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days.

They also warned that legal action will be taken if the health guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are violated. (Colombo Gazette)