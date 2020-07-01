Core Group on Sri Lanka calls for end to impunity

The Core Group on Sri Lanka has called for an end to impunity for the violations and abuses of the past.

Delivering a statement to the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of Canada, Germany, North Macedonia, Montenegro and the UK, the Core Group on Sri Lanka called on Sri Lanka to ensure that the country’s democratic space remains open and accountable.

The UK’s International Ambassador for Human Rights, Rita French, speaking on behalf of the Core Group on Sri Lanka noted that in February, the Government of Sri Lanka indicated that it no longer supported resolution 30/1, which Sri Lanka had co-sponsored in a landmark partnership with the international community to address the harmful legacies of war and build a sustainable peace in the country.

“We reiterate our profound disappointment at this development. We remain firmly committed to advancing the resolution’s goals of accountability, reconciliation, and inclusive peace in Sri Lanka,” she said.

While the Government of Sri Lanka has stated its own commitment to advancing these principles through domestic processes, the Core Group stressed that any accountability mechanism must have the confidence of those affected.

Since March, Sri Lanka has been battling COVID-19, and has kept case numbers significantly lower than the regional average.

However, the Core Group noted that as stated by the High Commissioner for Human Rights during the ongoing Human Rights Council session, extraordinary measures to tackle the pandemic should not be used to roll back human rights.

“We share the concerns of Sri Lankan human rights organisations over the targeting and marginalisation of minority groups, the pardoning of Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake and promotion of others accused of serious violations during the conflict, and the militarisation of a wide range of civilian functions and public initiatives,” Rita French said.

The Core Group also called on Sri Lanka to ensure that the country’s democratic space remains open and accountable.

“We call for detentions and arrests to follow due process and be compliant with international norms and universal rights, for example in the case of lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah, who has now been detained for almost three months without charge or presentation before the court. We call for an end to impunity for the violations and abuses of the past,” the Core Group said. (Colombo Gazette)