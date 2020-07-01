AG approves regulations on polls during COVID-19

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has approved regulations under which the Parliamentary Election will be held in August during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinating Officer to the AG State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the Quarantine Health Regulations, which were forwarded by the Ministry of Health, were approved today.

The General Election 2020 is scheduled to be held on 05 August with postal voting to be held from 13-16 July.

A total of 7452 candidates will be contesting the 2020 parliamentary election, with 3652 candidates contesting from recognized political parties and 3800 representing independent groups.

A total of 313 independent groups will be contesting the General election.

Among the 7452 candidates, 196 individuals will be elected as parliamentarians while the remaining 29 seats in Parliament will be filled through the National List.

The National Election Commission has announced the official poll cards for the General Election will be handed over to the Department of Posts from 11-13 July, while the distribution of poll cards will be completed on 29 July.

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the counting of ballot papers of the General Election 2020 will commence at 08.00 a.m. on 06 August.

The Commission hopes to announce the first results of the election at around 04.00 p.m. on the same day and the final results of the General Election 2020 by 08.00 p.m., he added. (Colombo Gazette)