Thirty-nine arrested for violating Quarantine Act

Thirty -nine (39) individuals have been arrested on charges of violating the Quarantine Act during special operations conducted by the Police in the Western Province yesterday (29).

The Police said 1441 persons, who had failed to wear face masks in public places, were placed in mandatory self- quarantine for 14-days.

Meanwhile, over 1200 people in the Western Province were sent for self-quarantine for failing to wear face masks on Sunday (28).

On Saturday (27), the Police had warned that anyone who does not wear a face mask in public will be forced to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, the Police also warned that legal action will be taken if the health guidelines imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic are violated. (Colombo Gazette)