Sri Lankans stranded in Malaysia return

A group of 150 Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Malaysia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in Sri Lanka today.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia said the group had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake via special SriLankan Airlines flight UL 319.

The group consists of 80 Sri Lankan workers, Sri Lankans on short visits and their dependents, and 70 Sri Lankan students.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia added that they were repatriated after registering with the High Commission and expressing their desire to return to Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations in Sri Lanka has been engaged in the repatriation of Sri Lankans after air travel was restricted in many countries due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)