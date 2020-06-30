Sri Lankan detained with 39 barrels of liquor in Kuwait

A Sri Lankan has been detained along with 39 barrels of liquor in Salwa, Kuwait.

Arab Times reported that security patrols deployed on night duty saw a person carrying a bag, and as soon as the expatriate saw the security patrol, he threw the bag and ran into one of the buildings.

Accordingly, the security men sought permission and entered the apartment and arrested the Sri Lankan expatriate.

Arab Times reported that 39 barrels of liquor was found along with manufacturing tools and equipment. (Colombo Gazette)