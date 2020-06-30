Permission sought to transfer PNB DIG

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne has requested for the transfer of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) Sanjeewa Medawatte.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the Colombo Gazette that the Acting IGP had put forward the request to the National Police Commission.

The request seeks permission to transfer the DIG of the PNB to the Police Welfare Division.

However, SSP Senaratne said the National Police Commission is yet to approve the Acting IGP’s request.

Upon approval, DIG K. Aponso is next in line to be appointed as the new head of the PNB, he said.

Meanwhile, four officers attached to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) were interdicted last evening.

The Police said the officers, a Senior Inspector, two Sergeants, and a Police Constable, were interdicted following investigations conducted into their links with drug dealers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had detained and questioned the officers on 25 and 26 June. (Colombo Gazette)