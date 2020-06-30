Over 190 Sri Lankans stranded in UAE brought back

A group of 193 Sri Lankans, who were stranded overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrived in Sri Lanka this evening.

The Sri Lankans were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

They were repatriated via a special flight operated by SriLankan Airlines.

The repatriation was carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Relations, which has been bringing down Sri Lankans since the restriction of air travel by many countries due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)