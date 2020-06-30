India holds high-level talks with Sri Lanka on debt relief

India has had high-level talks with Sri Lanka on debt relief and a currency swap deal.

In response to a media query on India-Sri Lanka discussions regarding financial matters, a spokesperson of the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that in the context of the situation concerning Sri Lankan economy’s external sector, the two countries have been engaged in close and constructive discussions on rescheduling Sri Lanka’s repayment to India, and on currency swap under bilateral and SAARC arrangements.

The spokesperson said that the matter had been taken up at the leadership level and has been followed up by senior functionaries bilaterally.

Most recently, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka held discussions at senior levels in Colombo yesterday and today, on progressing the ongoing official discussions regarding Sri Lanka’s requirements, the Indian High Commission said.

In the post-COVID world, India says it remains committed to partner Sri Lanka closely for the latter’s sustained economic recovery and shared prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)