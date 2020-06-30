Foreign Minister briefs Pompeo on MCC Review Report

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena briefed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Review Report during talks yesterday, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The final report by the expert’s committee on the proposed MCC agreement. was made public over the weekend.

The preliminary report by the expert committee had proposed that the agreement not be signed in its current form.

The Foreign Ministry said Gunawardena and Pompeo engaged in discussions on matters of bilateral interest in a telephone conversation last evening.

US-Sri Lanka cooperation in COVID response-supply of PPEs to the US, donation of ventilators to Sri Lanka and COVID related bilateral assistance amounting to US$ 5.8 million- economic recovery initiatives, defence and security matters, counter terrorism and international economic cooperation featured in the discussions, the Foreign Ministry said.

Minister Gunawardena briefed his US counterpart on the Review Report of the MCC, the forthcoming Parliamentary elections and thanked the US for the support extended to the reconciliation and resettlement processes in Sri Lanka.

He conveyed Sri Lanka’s felicitations for the forthcoming US Independence Day on 4th of July. (Colombo Gazette)

