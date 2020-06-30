Counting of ballot papers to begin at 8am on 6 August

The National Election Commission has announced that the counting of ballot papers of the General Election 2020 will commence at 08.00 a.m. on 06 August.

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said the Commission hopes to announce the first results of the election at around 04.00 p.m. on the same day.

The Commission expects to issue the final results of the General Election 2020 by 08.00 p.m., he added.

Deshapriya further said that the official poll cards for the General Election will be handed over to the Department of Posts from 11-13 July, adding that the distribution of poll cards will be completed on 29 July.

The General Election 2020 is scheduled to be held on 05 August with postal voting to be held from 13-16 July.

Public servants who are unable to cast their votes on the assigned dates will be able to cast their postal votes on July 20 and 21 at the respective District Secretariats.

The National Election Commission has so far rejected 47,000 applications for postal voting relating to state workers who are not expected to be placed on poll duties.

The commission has accepted 705,085 applications from the 753,037 applications it has received.

A total of 7452 candidates will be contesting the 2020 parliamentary election, with 3652 candidates contesting from recognized political parties and 3800 representing independent groups.

A total of 313 independent groups will be contesting the General election.

Among the 7452 candidates, 196 individuals will be elected as parliamentarians while the remaining 29 seats in Parliament will be filled through the National List. (Colombo Gazette)