Cinema halls directed not to display election propaganda

Cinema halls have been directed not to display election propaganda during the screening of movies.

Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana D. Wickramaratne has instructed the Police to take action against any cinema halls which display election propaganda.

The Parliamentary Election is set to take place on 5 August and campaigning has been largely focused on digital media as the coronavirus prevents major election rallies from being held.

The National Election Commission directed the National Film Corporation (NFC) to ensure cinema halls do not promote election propaganda ahead of the 5 August polls.

The Police Headquarters said that the NFC has informed the Police about the directive issued by the National Election Commission. (Colombo Gazette)