ASUS brings the revolutionary ZenBook Pro Duo Dual-screen laptop to Sri Lanka

ASUS today announced the launch of their futuristic ZenBook Duo series of laptops with the all-new screen ScreenPad Plus secondary displays that expand and enhance the interactive capabilities offered by the original ASUS ScreenPad.

The stylish and powerful ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581), ZenBook Duo (UX481) and ZenBook 14 (UX434) take the user experience to a whole new level and offer a refreshing, practical and innovative choice for all professional and personal user needs.

The ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) is a groundbreaking laptop featuring the new ASUS ScreenPad Plus, a revolutionary 14-inch full-width secondary touchscreen. The ScreenPad Plus offers endless creative possibilities for content creators, allowing productivity-enhancing workflows and easy multitasking. It integrates seamlessly with the primary display, and the built-in ScreenXpert software includes a wide selection of useful apps, tools, and utilities that allow users to easily enjoy the efficiency benefits of ScreenPad Plus. Extreme performance is provided by up to 9th Generation Intel Core processors, combined with up to 32GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with ultrafast storage provided by up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

The ZenBook Pro Duo features a stunning 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) PANTONE Validated OLED touchscreen with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for breathtaking visuals, a 4K (3840 x 1100) ScreenPad Plus and an ASUS NumberPad dual-function touchpad. The display is a frameless four-sided ASUS NanoEdge design, with ultra-slim bezels for immersive visuals and an ultra-compact form factor. The brand new Celestial Blue color gives ZenBook Pro Duo a look of timeless innovation. It’s also decorated with a unique asymmetric version of the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish: an intriguing design detail that gives ZenBook Pro Duo a totally unmistakable identity.

The unique 4K ScreenPad Plus on ZenBook Pro Duo gives users the ability to enjoy the productivity and efficiency benefits of using two separate LCD displays on a single portable device. While ScreenPad Plus can be used just like any standard second display in Windows to display visual content, or users can take advantage of many time-saving features and functions built into the ScreenXpert control software to simplify multiscreen window and app management. Users can also drag discrete apps, toolbars or menus onto ScreenPad Plus to reduce clutter on the main screen and enhance work efficiency. Creators can dock their tools such as video previews, timeline controls, code windows or audio mixer panels onto ScreenPad Plus to optimize their workflow. Social communications apps placed on ScreenPad Plus allow users to keep up to date and respond instantly to messages while working, without having to switch between windows.

The 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED touchscreen on ZenBook Pro Duo is truly amazing, with a four-sided frameless design featuring an 89% screen-to-body ratio that gives users more screen, and fewer distractions. The brilliant OLED display technology delivers ultra-vivid colors and deep blacks, a fact reflected by the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Superb color accuracy for graphics professionals is ensured by the PANTONE Validated certification. To display the most vivid, most realistic colors possible, ZenBook Pro Duo supports an exceptionally wide color gamut with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The DCI-P3 color space — widely used in the motion picture industry.

The ZenBook Duo (UX481), is a smaller veriion of the ZenBook Pro Duo featuring a 14-inch non-touch display instead and a 12.6” ASUS ScreenPad Plus full-width auxiliary touchscreen. The ScreenPad Plus of the ZenBook Duo offers all the same functionality of the larger version found in the ZenBook Pro Duo and is the worldwide debut of this innovative feature on a 14-inch laptop.

Extreme performance is provided by up to a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, combined with up to 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, with ultrafast storage provided by up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

The ZenBook Duo’s 14 –inch FHD display is PANTONE Validated for breathtaking color-accurate visuals. The display is a frameless four-sided ASUS NanoEdge design, with ultra-slim bezels for immersive visuals, enabling an ultra-compact form factor and a weight of just 1.5kg. This is complemented by the brand new Celestial Blue color decorated with a unique asymmetric version of the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish for a totally unmistakable identity.

The 70 Wh high-capacity battery in ZenBook Duo works to deliver extraordinary performance, with up to 22 hours of video playback time, or up to 16 hours even when ScreenPad is turned on.

Since its inception, ZenBook has always been the lightest, most beautiful and elegant laptop series — with no-compromise performance. The new ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX434) heralds a new era of thin, light, compact laptops with four-sided frameless NanoEdge. A display that features ultra-slim bezels on all four sides, gives an unrivaled 95% screen-to-body ratio for a near-borderless viewing experience. The NanoEdge display also allows a much more compact design, making the new ZenBook model the world’s most compact laptops for their respective screen size. In fact, the ZenBook 14 is considerably smaller than most 13-inch laptops on the market.

The new ScreenPad 2.0 is available on all the new ZenBook models. It upgrades the traditional laptop experience, adding an interactive secondary screen that enhances productivity for endless possibilities. Its intuitive new smartphone-like interface enables easy task management and allows the creation of seamless multitasking workflows. The ZenBook UX434 features an array of high-performance components including the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU, up to NVIDIA GeForce 250MX, 16GB RAM, ultra-fast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi. All of the new ZenBook models have received military-grade testing (MIL-STD-810G) including environmental extremes of altitude, temperature, and humidity, in addition to extensive drop, shock, and vibration testing. They also feature TPM 2.0 module for enterprise-level security that gives a high level of security by providing secure user authentication and remote access to corporate intranets.

