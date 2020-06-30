Arinma Holdings signs MOU with Green Movement Sri Lanka

Consistent with the Group’s strategic and sustainability priorities, Arinma Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the Green Movement Sri Lanka (GMSL) recently. Through this collaboration, Arinma Holdings will draw on the knowledge and expertise of GMSL to carryout extensive research in identifying and implementing environmental and sustainable development projects related to biodiversity and climate change, in Sri Lanka. Moreover, leveraging on its global partner network, Arinma Holdings will support GMSL in securing funding to implement such projects.

“Environmental sustainability is at the core of the corporate strategy at Arinma Holdings. We understand that climate change is a real challenge and we need innovative solutions to mitigate its effects. As an island, due to its diverse geography, tropical climate and land area of 65,610sqkm and 1,349km of coastal line, makes Sri Lanka naturally highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Furthermore, the country has been ranked second amongst the countries most affected by extreme weather events in 20 years, in the Global Climate Risk Index of 2019. In line with the sustainable development goals outlined by the UN, through the partnership with GMSL we look forward to carrying out many projects which will contribute towards developing a more environmentally sustainable country” said Mr. Nuwan Gamage, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Arinma Holdings.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Suranjan Kodithuwakku, Chair/CEO, Green Movement Sri Lanka said, “At present, the world is faced with multiple crises, from health, food, energy, climate to economic challenges. In order to successfully face these situations, all stakeholders in the state, private and civil society must unite to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030. The partnership between Arinma Holdings and the Green Movement of Sri Lanka will open the doors to rethink and reestablish prosperity by conserving natural resources, building a sustainable environment for the future Sri Lanka”.

Incorporated in 2007, GMSL is an organisation concerned with environmental conservation, awareness creation and sustainable development, comprised of a consortium of 153 non-governmental, community-based organisations and other group members across the island. GSML is a part of various international networks including the Asia Pacific Research Network, the Reality of Aid Network and the Asia Pacific Network for Food Sovereignty. GMSL envisions the achievement of natural resource-based sustainable development through the empowerment of the poorest sections of the population and conservation of the environment, through activities aimed at developing vibrant and sustainable communities across the island.

Incorporated in 2008. Arinma Holdings group is an emergent climate-resilient infrastructure conglomerate, that envisions to continuously innovate to offer infrastructure solutions which provide sustainable water solutions for Sri Lanka and emerging Asia.