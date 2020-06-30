Aravinda questioned on match-fixing allegations

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Aravinda de Silva appeared before the Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports today.

Aravinda appeared before the Unit to record a statement with regard to the match – fixing allegations in connection to the 2011 Cricket World Cup final between Sri Lanka and India.

Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Aravinda de Silva served as the Chairman of the National Selection Committee during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports has commenced the recording of statements, following the recent statement made by former Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the 2011 World cup final was fixed.

Aluthgamage, who was the Minister of Sports during the tournament, alleged that Sri Lanka should have won the final, adding that the game was fixed resulting in India coming out victorious.

On 24 June, the Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports recorded a statement from Aluthgamage over the match-fixing allegations at his office in Nawalapitiya. (Colombo Gazette)