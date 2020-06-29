US Secretary of State telephones Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

The United States of America (US) today reaffirmed its partnership with the people of Sri Lanka and commitment to supporting the country’s development and sovereignty.

Spokesman to the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed mutual interest in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and shared commitment to economic stability and sustainable growth.

The two leaders also discussed the United States’ ongoing COVID-19 assistance to Sri Lanka, which totals almost $6 million to date, and reviewed the longstanding U.S.-Sri Lankan cooperation on health and humanitarian issues.

Additionally, the US Secretary and the Sri lankan Foreign Minister talked about shared democratic traditions, respect for human rights, and the importance of transparency for the long-term stability and prosperity of the people, Ortagus added. (Colombo Gazette)