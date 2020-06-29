UNP rejects allegations raised by MCC review committee Chairman

The United National Party (UNP) has refuted the allegations levelled against the former Yahapalana Government by Professor Lalithasiri Gunaruwan’s Committee reporting regarding the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement.

Issuing a press release, the UNP said according to media reports, Gunaruwan’s report alleges that US $10 million was provided by the MCC to the then Government following the signing of two agreements with the MCC in 2017 and 2018.

However, Gunaruwan goes on to state that there is no record of these finances at the Ministry of Finance.

The Embassy of the United States of America to Sri Lanka and the Maldives has categorically denied that the MCC has released any funds to the Sri Lankan Government.

This official denial by the US Government has called into question the credibility of the report, and suggests that the President and the Government are using official resources to slander the United National Party during an election period, the party pointed out.

The UNP further said the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) used the same baseless accusations during the Presidential election, and have once again resorted to these same shameless tactics to mislead the voters.

During the 2015-2019 Yahapalana Government, several preparatory agreements were signed, these agreements were produced before Parliament for scrutiny and debate.

However, during the COVID-19 outbreak the Rajapaksa Government has received financial and medical assistance from several international organizations and countries, including the World Bank, the European Union (EU) and the United States of America.

The Government has failed to publicly declare the exact amount that they have received , and what these funds and supplies have been used for, it said.

The United National Party urged the Government to publicly state whether they will be signing the MCC agreement, and if they are not, they must inform the public of their final decision. (Colombo Gazette)