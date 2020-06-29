Sri Lanka to host virtual meeting of UN World Tourism Organization

The 32nd Joint Meeting of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Commission for East Asia and Pacific (CAP) and the UNWTO Commission for South Asia (CSA) which is UNWTO’s principal annual event in the Asia and the Pacific Region was scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka Tourism in Colombo from 29th June to 01st July 2020.

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global restrictions on international travel, it was decided not to hold a physical meeting this year as it was initially planned.

Therefore, CAP-CSA will be held virtually on 30th June 2020 under the theme “Impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism sector and the recommendations for the recovery process”.

The meeting will be attended by the Secretary-General of UNWTO including the UNWTO Officials, Tourism Ministers of Asia and the Pacific region.

Sri Lanka will be represented by Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Secretary S. Hettiarachchi and Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson Kimarli Fernando.

Sri Lanka has also been given the opportunity to host the 33rd Joint meeting of the two Commissions next year in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)