Over 1200 self-quarantined for failing to wear face masks

Over 1200 people in the Western Province have been sent for self-quarantine for failing to wear face masks.

The Police said that 1,217 people in the Western Province were ordered to be self-quarantined for not wearing face masks in public places.

The Police had on Saturday warned that anyone who does not wear a face mask in public will be forced to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Police said that steps will be taken to implement the mandatory self-quarantine for those failing to wear the face masks in public from yesterday (Sunday).

On Friday, the Police also warned that legal action will be taken if the coronavirus health guidelines are violated.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ajith Rohana noted that the coronavirus has not been eliminated in the world.

He said that in some countries there has been a second wave and even a third wave.

Ajith Rohana said that while in Sri Lanka the spread of the virus has been contained, the threat still remains.

He appealed to the public to follow the coronavirus health guidelines till the threat from the virus is fully eliminated.

This includes washing hands, social distancing and wearing face masks in public.

Ajith Rohana warned, failure to comply with the coronavirus health guidelines is a violation of the Quarantine Act. (Colombo Gazette)