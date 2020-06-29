More Sri Lankans stranded overseas return

A group of Sri Lankans, who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic, arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

The group consisting of 288 Sri Lankans were repatriated from Oman and arrived early this morning.

Meanwhile, a group of 26 Sri Lankans, who were stranded in Hong Kong, arrived in the country last night.

Both groups were repatriated via special flights operated by SriLankan Airlines and arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations has been repatriating Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas in groups after air travel was restricted in many countries due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)