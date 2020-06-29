Kalutara UC Chairman arrested for violating quarantine laws

The Chairman of the Kalutara Urban Council has been arrested for violating quarantine regulations.

The Police said that the suspect was arrested on charges of forcibly entering a playground in Kalutara South, unlawful assembly and violation of the Quarantine Act on 23 June.

Last Friday (26), two suspects, including a United National Party member and Opposition Leader of the Kalutara Pradeshiya Sabha, were arrested in Kalutara on charges of violating quarantine regulations.

The two individuals were also arrested on charges of attempting to forcibly enter a playground in Kalutara South on 23 June.

The Police said all three suspects have been arrested based on a complaint filed by the Management of the playground.

The Chairman of the Kalutara Urban Council, who was arrested today, is due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)