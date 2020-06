Four officers attached to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) were interdicted today.

The Police said the officers were interdicted following investigations conducted into their links with drug dealers.

A Police Senior Inspector, two Sergeants, and a Police Constable were the interdicted officers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had detained and questioned one officer on 25 June and the other three officers the following day, the Police added. (Colombo Gazette)