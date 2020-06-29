Deadline announced to re-scrutinise GCE O/L exam results

Applications to re-scrutinise the GCE Ordinary Level Examination 2019 results should be sent to the Department of Examinations on or before 17 July, the Department of Examinations said.

Issuing a press release, the Department said applications requesting for re- correction of results which were released on 27 May must be sent via registered post.

The model application forms were published on local news papers and the Department of Examinations’ official website www.doenets.lk on 26 June.

The Department said the application must be completed in full and sent to the Department of Examinations.

Further inquiries in this regard may be made via the hotlines 1911, 0112 785 231, 0112 785 216 or 0112 784 037, the Department added. (Colombo Gazette)