Court to decide on Ravi’s arrest warrant next week

The Court of Appeal will decide on 07 July whether or not to suspend the arrest warrant issued by the Fort Magistrate on former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and others over the Central Bank Treasury Bond scam.

In March 2020, the Fort Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant on 10 suspects, including former Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The Court issued the arrest warrants after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General (AG) had in March directed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others.

The warrant has been sought on charges of conspiracy, criminal misappropriation, cheating and market manipulation in respect of bond auctions of March 2016. (Colombo Gazette)