Chinese in Sri Lanka urged to strictly follow health guidelines

Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka have been urged to strictly follow health guidelines issued by the Sri Lankan authorities.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo tweeted saying it appreciated the tremendous efforts of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, medical workers, tri-forces, police and public servants in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Embassy requested all Chinese nationals to continue to strictly abide by the health guidelines.

The Government yesterday (Sunday) completely lifted the curfew imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“With zero community spread of #Covid19 for over 2 months, it has been decided to remove the nightly curfew completely It’s essential to adhere to health guidelines: -wear a mask in public – social distancing – sanitize. Be responsible, be safe & keep others safe,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted.

The Police warned that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)