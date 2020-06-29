Chief incumbent of Induruwa temple murdered

The Chief incumbent of a temple in the Maha- Induruwa area in Induruwa has been murdered.

The Police said the deceased is a 73 year -old monk.

His body was found inside his abode at the temple premises following a tip off from a group of persons who had visited the temple this morning.

The Police further said the feet of the monk were bound when his body was discovered.

The cause for the murder has not been identified as yet, while the Balapitiya Magistrate is conducting an inquiry at the location. (Colombo Gazette)