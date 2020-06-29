AG refuses to appear for Acting IGP in Pilapitiya case

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has informed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne that he cannot represent the latter in a writ application filed by interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the writ application was filed by Judge Pilapitiya on the Acting IGP’s failure to comply with the AG’s advice.

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya was interdicted in January 2020.

He was interdicted over the controversial telephone conversation he had with former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The AG had earlier instructed the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) to obtain a warrant and arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and produce him before court.

However, Acting IGP Wickramaratne had appointed a five member committee to study the instructions issued by the AG.

In February 2020, the Attorney General had directed the Acting IGP to submit an explanation with regard to the non-compliance with his advice to invoke the judicial process against judge Gihan Pilapitiya. (Colombo Gazette)