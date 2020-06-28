Sirisena denies receiving USD 5 million from World Muslim League

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has denied receiving USD 5 million from the World Muslim League.

In a statement today, Sirisena said that he attended an event last year attended by World Muslim League Secretary General Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

it was reported then that the World Muslim League made a pledge to donate USD 5 million to Sri Lanka to provide assistance to families affected by the Easter Sunday Attacks.

It was reported that the pledge was made in documents handed over to then President Sirisena by the World Muslim League Secretary General at the end of the National Conference on Peace, Harmony and Coexistence held at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre.

There were claims that the money had been received and that there was no indication as to what happened to the money.

However, Sirisena today said that the money was not received and that this has been clarified by the World Muslim League.

He said that the money had not been received as Sri Lanka had failed to provide some information requested by the World Muslim League. (Colombo Gazette)